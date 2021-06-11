A tree inventory is being conducted in the City of Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tree inventory is being conducted throughout the City of Dothan. It’s being paid for through a grant from the federal government due to Hurricane Michael.

Dan Williams, the City of Dothan Horticulturist said, “The purpose of the inventory is to identify all the trees that are inside the circle and near the roadway.”

This will help with resource management. Richard Sulley, the Inventory Arborist and Project Manager said, “You know you want to know what trees you’ve got and where they are, what condition they’re in and if they pose a hazard to the public.”

The team is going street by street mapping each tree within 15 feet of the road making sure they aren’t a potential hazard. By identifying the species they can be prepared if a certain insect or disease affects a particular type of tree in the community.

Williams said, “So we can take either preventative measures or know what we’re going to have to do in the event that something like that happening.”

Due to the scope of the project the process will take some time.

Sulley said, “We provide recommendations along with the tree identification things like that and whatever the city does, they can do with that as they want.”

The project manager wants to remind people inside the circle that inspectors may be looking at trees on properties that are near the roadway.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

