Advertisement

Shelby endorses Katie Britt for Senate

She is among three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for his seat.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Senate hopeful Katie Britt, during a News 4 interview this week, said she would welcome an endorsement from the man she hopes to replace on Capitol Hill. Now, she has it.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), who will retire in 2022, promises to back Britt, his former chief of staff who became a candidate on Tuesday.

“She’s like family. She’d make a good candidate. She’s probably the best-qualified candidate to come along in a long time,” Shelby said in a Politico interview.

Britt, an Enterprise native, is among a field of three seeking the Republican nomination for Shelby’s coveted Senate seat.

Congressman Mo Brooks has received the endorsement of former President Trump. Lynda Blanchard, a Trump political appointee, is also running.

Shelby had remained silent until Britt, his long-time friend and confidant, joined the race.

Though he will support her, Shelby has no plans to joins Britt’s campaign.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 11, 2021
Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony
LIVE: Watch the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain Chances Continue Into The Weekend
COVID VACCINE
WTVY - UAB COVID Latest
Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation. White...
Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation