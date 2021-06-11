Rain Chances Continue Into The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – A few showers and thunderstorms continue into Saturday before we turn a bit drier for Sunday. Temperatures will average in the lower 90s for highs, with lows in the lower 70s. We’ll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development next week.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorm. High near 90°. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms. Low near 72°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

