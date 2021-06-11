A look back at memorable June tropical systems

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane season typically starts on a quiet note but impacts from June named storms aren’t all that uncommon here in Louisiana. In fact, a look back in history shows names like Allison, Bill, Audrey and just recently last year, Cristobal.

Audrey was the most intense landfall Louisiana has seen in the month of June as the storm roared ashore Southwest Louisiana as a Category 3 in 1957. Audrey is also known as one of the most deadly hurricanes on record as it caught many by surprise.

Now major storms are highly unlikely at this time of year but many of those other names on the list weren’t known for their strength but more so for their rainfall and tornadoes.

More: Tropical Storm could develop in Gulf of Mexico next week, NHC says

Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 made landfall in Texas causing major flooding problems for them but also for us here in Southeast Louisiana. The slow movement and stalling nature of the storm led to days of heavy rains. In the end nearly 30 inches of rain fell in places around Thibodaux.

Rainfall totals from Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 (Source: FOX 8 Weather)

Tropical Storm Bill in 2003 and then Tropical Storm Cristobal just last year brought heavy rains and gusty winds. In general damage was limited with both of those storms although Bill did contain a record amount of tornadoes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.