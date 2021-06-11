Advertisement

LIVE: Watch the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Games are an Olympics-style event for Alabama residents. The 2021 Alabama State games will be played throughout the Wiregrass this weekend.

The kickoff to the games is Friday at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.

Watch the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony streamed by Alabama Public Television starting at 7:30 PM.

The Opening Ceremony will feature many of the same elements as the international Olympics opening ceremony: a parade of athletes, lighting of the cauldron, fireworks, and music.

It’s free to the public with tailgating fun starting at 3 PM and the official ceremony starting at 7:30 PM.

For those that can’t go the opening ceremony will also be televised live throughout the state on Alabama Public Television.

WTVY News 4 will also be broadcasting our evening newscasts from the opening ceremony on Friday.

