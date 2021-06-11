Advertisement

Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation

White house vaccinations coordinator, Dr. Bechara Choucair, is working to clear confusion.
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 10 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Should I get vaccinated?” That is the question people continue to ask themselves. Health officials say people may be avoiding the vaccine because they are getting lost in the misinformation.

“People are still asking, ‘Are the vaccines safe?’ Yes. ‘Were they developed too fast?’ No. ‘Are they going to have an impact on fertility?’ Not likely. ‘Is it safe to get it while pregnant?’ It is,” Dr. Bechara Choucair, said. “So, those are the types of questions that it’s important for people to get answers to.”

Dr. Choucair is working to provide these answers so people can make an informed decision on getting vaccinated, or not.

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows 64 percent of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We know that those vaccine are safe, we know they are very effective, we are already seeing steep declines in number of new cases, new hospitalizations, new deaths,” Dr. Choucair said.

Dr. Choucair said the fact of vulnerability to the virus for those who are not vaccinated remains, not taking into account a person’s age and health conditions.

“Unfortunately, that also means you are at risk of getting hospitalized and we’re still seeing hundreds of people dying every day from this virus, so we want to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our families, protect our communities and the best way to do that is by getting vaccinated,” Dr. Choucair said.

The latest variant, the DELTA variant, has been detected in 60 countries, according to Dr. Choucair.

“It appears to be associated with more transmissibility,” Dr. Choucair said. “It also appears to be associated with more severe disease including hospitalizations.”

Currently 6 percent of samples tested in the US are the DELTA variant, according to Dr. Choucair.

“If we don’t protect those who are unvaccinated, it could become more prevalent here in the United States,” Dr. Choucair said.

He said the two dose vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna, are effective in protecting the public from the DELTA variant.

During President Joe Biden’s national month of action he has a goal for 70 percent of those 18 and older in the country to have one shot or more.

