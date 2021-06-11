Filmmakers set to create movie based on 2015 spring break in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Coming soon to a screen near you; drugs, firearms, crime, and violence.

Filmmakers are bringing one Panama City Beach spring break back to life.

“52 Days: The Triangle has to do with an area in Panama City Beach that a lot of the crime took place,” media consultant Sherri Eckhardt said. “It’s down in that area where Laketown Wharf and Club La Vela... that was a big bulk of the crime taking place during that time frame.”

2015 is a bitter memory for some; they said it was the year spring break took a turn for the worse.

Now that turn is leading to something more.

52 Days: The Triangle follows around Bay County Sheriff Frank McKeithen as he tries to regain control of the city.

None other than Erik Estrada will be stepping into McKeithen’s shoes.

McKeithen said that year took a toll on everyone. He remembers it as an emotional roller coaster.

“A movie, you never thought about anything that. We were just wanting to get home safe without someone getting hurt or without having to hurt someone else,” McKeithen said.

The movie is taking a different approach to the story.

“We don’t want to focus on the spring breakers,” Eckhardt said. “I think we were always concerned along with law enforcement is that we wanted people to be safe and these college students come down here to Panama City and they were being preyed upon.”

Filmmakers call their project a cause-centered film.

According to the movie’s website, the plot aims to give the community a chance to be a part of the movement that many would say led to positive change in Panama City Beach.

“We are a really strong community. We’re a tight-knit community,” Eckhardt.

Through that turmoil, McKeithen said came success.

“I hear only good things about the number of people visiting, the families, it’s not just spring break anymore; it’s all year,” McKeithen said.

Filming is set to begin in August.

