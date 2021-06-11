Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Aaron McCreight, for a year, did not smile. Now, though, the Visit Dothan president and chief executive officer is beaming.

Besides a visitor resurgence, he is ecstatic about a 104-suite hotel planned for the city’s busiest highway. Candlewood Suites will be constructed next to the Wells Fargo tower on Ross Clark Circle at a cost of about $13 million.

“It is new property to market with that new hotel smell,” McCreight told News 4 on Thursday.

He is not the only one jubilant about projects moving from the drawing board.

Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Jamie Bienvenu is almost giddy over a planned 22-unit apartment community.

Developers, at a $4.8 million cost, will soon renovate a 98-year-old structure where Ford Model T’s were once assembled. The building at the corner of South Saint Andrews Street and Crawford Street was also an auto dealership but, in recent years, became an eyesore with a collapsed roof.

“(This project) is a win because we want to see more foot traffic downtown and we definitely needed that residential component to make it happen,” Bienvenu said.

The $5 million project had been delayed because of the pandemic.

McCreight would know all about impacts of the health crises. He watched the number of visitors to Dothan dwindle to a trickle. Only recently did things turn around.

“We’re seeing numbers coming back to even 2019 levels and we are excited about the trend,” McCreight said.

He points to this weekend’s Alabama State Games that has made hotel rooms hard to come by.

Construction on Candlewood Suites is expected to commerce this fall, while the apartment project could get going in July.

Tax incentives will be provided for both projects that have unrelated developers.

