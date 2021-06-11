Advertisement

Auburn University converts shipping containers into vertical farms

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s Agriculture Department converted a shipping container into a vertical farm to grow and produce food to serve to students.

With these stations plants can grow vertically indoors without soil, getting their nutrition from water and light energy from powerful LEDs.

Right now they are growing 18 different types of lettuce but they are planning on growing other types of plants.

“We purchase this little plug that is preliminary made of peatmoss and they motions and we put we put the seed in there ,the seed germinate and inside the container there are lights that help the little seedling start to grow they grow for about two weeks and then we put them in the vertical wall,” said Head of Horticulture, Desmond Layne.

The containers are equipped with their own climate control system which includes air that stays around 70 degrees.

The vertical containers can produce 15 times as much per year then growing outside.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 11, 2021
Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony
LIVE: Watch the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain Chances Continue Into The Weekend
COVID VACCINE
WTVY - UAB COVID Latest
Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation. White...
Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation