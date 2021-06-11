Advertisement

Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy

By KARE Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - With an uncertain future because of health issues, a French bulldog’s caretaker has created a bucket list for him to enjoy.

Teri Woolard says 5-month-old Hammie goes from “little old man that just loves to snuggle to crazy, crazy puppy,”

Woolard is Hammie’s caretaker and the neonatal program coordinator at Secondhand Hounds in Minneapolis.

The French bulldog may not live much longer.

Hammie was born with a cleft palate and several rare heart defects that require special care from the animal rescue.

The puppy may also undergo a first-of-its-kind surgery at the University of Minnesota.

In their short time together, Woolard is making it her mission to help Hammie launch a bucket list.

“The little guy’s got some big adventures planned this summer,” she said.

The pair has been busy checking off their list.

The two are living their best life riding a Zamboni, playing arcade games, posing at a photo shoot and taking a Pilates class.

“Dogs, they don’t have the same concept of day-to-day life as we do. They don’t know tomorrow. They’re living in the moment which is so great,” Woolard said.

If Hammie is able to get the surgery and it is success, he may eventually be placed up for adoption.

