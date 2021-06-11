Afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms

SYNOPSIS –Quiet this morning across the area, by the afternoon hours were looking at a chance of some showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures today will make it up into the upper 80s, it will feel like it with the humidity as well. To start the weekend Saturday looks a little wet with about a 50% chance of rain, the chances will go down as we make our way into Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 90s over the next 7 days with afternoon rain chances almost everyday.

TODAY – Party cloudy, chance of rain. High near 89°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds WSW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds W at 5-10 mph. 50%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 68° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds WSW at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

