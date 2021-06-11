Advertisement

2021 Future Masters competition is stacked

The local tournament brings in golfers from around the world.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 72nd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters tournament is less than two weeks away.

This years competition will be as fierce as ever with 476 players coming to the Wiregrass from 30 states and 6 different countries.

Local athletes will also show off their skills in the tournament that is known to create future champions.

Several young golfers will get their chance to take the course, while others are on the outside looking in.

Tournament Director Kevin Klein sees that as a good sign.

“Even today we still have 270-280 who still want to play,” Klein said. “They’ll sit here on the first tee box if they can just hoping someone doesn’t show up. So, obviously we’re doing something right. They enjoy the event. They enjoy the history of the event. It’s super well run and it’s a great field.”

The 2021 Future Masters will run from June 19 through June 26 at the Dothan Country Club.

