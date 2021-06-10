Advertisement

Troy police searching for fraudulent use of credit card suspect

Troy police searching for fraudulent use of credit card suspect
Troy police searching for fraudulent use of credit card suspect(Source: Troy Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT
TROY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Troy Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in fraudulently using credit cards at a local business.

On June 5, the Troy Police Department took a report in reference to the fraudulent use of credit cards. The victim stated that the cards had been stolen and used at the Wal-Mart located in Troy.

Detectives were able to retrieve photos of two suspects from surveillance video and would ask for the public’s help in identifying these suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

