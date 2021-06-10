Advertisement

This year’s wedding season sees venues, vendors busier than ever

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here comes the bride? More like thousands of them.

Wedding season is in full swing and this year more than ever, couples, event planners and venue workers have their hands full.

”I could actually probably get a little emotional thinking about that, everyone getting back together after how crazy the past year has been,” bride-to-be, Kara Smith said.

Kara Smith and her fiancé Jabari Temple are among many couples tying the knot this year.
Kara Smith and her fiancé Jabari Temple are among many couples tying the knot this year. (WAFF)

Kara Smith lives in Florence and is getting ready to walk down the aisle this Saturday. But, not all couples in north Alabama were able to book a Saturday wedding.

“It’s not even just the weekends now. We have weddings on Mondays, on Wednesdays,” Caroline Buncick said.

Burritt on the Mountain Development Director Caroline Buncick says more people are accepting that invitation as well.

“About 60 percent of the people you send invitations to actually come. Well, that has gone out the window. Now, it’s like 90 percent of the people you send invitations to are going to be at your wedding,” she explained.

That rush to get out and celebrate is causing panic for some couples, according to Huntsville Event Planner CEO Carlee Koehler.

“Someone may have had a very favorite caterer in mind or a photographer that they really wanted to work with that’s now booked out. But because they’re so eager to get married, they’ll book a photographer that doesn’t have that much experience and it will end up causing problems,” Koehler said.

Her advice?

“It’s such an important day to take your time and do it right, so I think it’s worth it to slow down a bit,” she said.

But Koehler’s team can help plan weddings on the fly.

“We actually just booked a client yesterday that is in a three-month pension. She came to us because she found a lot of the vendors she wanted to work with were booked and wanted to rely on a professional,” Koehler said.

And Smith’s advice, find a venue that takes the worry out of your big day.

“They have a planner and a director and a caterer and a hairdresser, like the whole nine yards. If I had to be like the middle man for all these other different vendors, it would be so much more stressful. I can’t even imagine doing it that way,” Smith said.

For Smith and her fiancé, being able to have their wedding this Saturday holds extra meaning. She says they picked June 12 because that’s the day the Supreme Court legalized interracial marriage for the country.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Gayla White is found not guilty on April 21, 2021
Woman cleared of theft sues for $1 million
Dothan Police are responding to a report of a shooting having taken place on South Oates Street.
Dothan police respond to report of shooting

Latest News

This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan
A 22 unit apartment community is planned when this historic building, once a Ford Motel T...
Apartment, hotel planned for Dothan
2021 Future Masters competition is stacked
2021 Future Masters competition is stacked
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
EFD gets new equipment
Enterprise Fire Department receives new equipment from grant