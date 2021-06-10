Summer camps back at ESCC

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

For the first time in two years, Enterprise State Community College is offering summer camps for children.

The school wrapped up basketball camp on Thursday.

The summer programs also include a baseball and softball camp, two theater camps from SEACT, computer coding and Camp Weevil.

“We are a community college so we’re all about the community, so we want to provide these camps to our community to our youth out there to provide them things to do during the summer,” said Ann Spence, Instructional Resource and Community Education Director.

