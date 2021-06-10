Advertisement

New Panama City Welcome Center near completion

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City will soon have a new welcome center for visitors and locals alike who want to know more about the area.

What started as a concept has now become a two-story building located at 101 West Beach Drive in the downtown area.

The Destination Panama City facility features a large open deck overlooking the bay, an indoor meeting space available for rent, and a covered patio area that will house public restrooms once completed.

Construction began in October and is 95 percent finished.

”We’re very excited that we’re coming up to the final stages of the building being completed, we have a temporary CO, so we’re starting to move some things in. Finishing up the last few items on the bullet list and looking forward to a grand opening where we can invite the community into the building and show off what a beautiful destination and destination visitor center that we’re able to offer,” said Jennifer Vigil, President & CEO of Destination Panama City.

Vigil says the facility was paid for entirely by tourist development tax money. No local taxes were used, and because of the fiscal responsibility of Destination Panama City, no debt service was acquired.

Vigil also adds there is an Instagramable photo moment opportunity in front of the building. Just tag #LovePC and check-in at Destination Panama City on all social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Gayla White is found not guilty on April 21, 2021
Woman cleared of theft sues for $1 million
Dothan Police are responding to a report of a shooting having taken place on South Oates Street.
Dothan police respond to report of shooting

Latest News

This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan
A 22 unit apartment community is planned when this historic building, once a Ford Motel T...
Apartment, hotel planned for Dothan
2021 Future Masters competition is stacked
2021 Future Masters competition is stacked
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
EFD gets new equipment
Enterprise Fire Department receives new equipment from grant