New Panama City Welcome Center near completion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City will soon have a new welcome center for visitors and locals alike who want to know more about the area.

What started as a concept has now become a two-story building located at 101 West Beach Drive in the downtown area.

The Destination Panama City facility features a large open deck overlooking the bay, an indoor meeting space available for rent, and a covered patio area that will house public restrooms once completed.

Construction began in October and is 95 percent finished.

”We’re very excited that we’re coming up to the final stages of the building being completed, we have a temporary CO, so we’re starting to move some things in. Finishing up the last few items on the bullet list and looking forward to a grand opening where we can invite the community into the building and show off what a beautiful destination and destination visitor center that we’re able to offer,” said Jennifer Vigil, President & CEO of Destination Panama City.

Vigil says the facility was paid for entirely by tourist development tax money. No local taxes were used, and because of the fiscal responsibility of Destination Panama City, no debt service was acquired.

Vigil also adds there is an Instagramable photo moment opportunity in front of the building. Just tag #LovePC and check-in at Destination Panama City on all social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.