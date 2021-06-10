JCSO arrests man who eluded police, crashed in woods, resisted arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man early Wednesday morning after he sped away from a deputy, crashed into a wood line, ran from the scene and resisted arrest.

Taquavius Timothy Eugene Robbins, 27, of Homestead was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified, resisting officer without violence, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle or property and reckless driving.

Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy with JCSO observed Robbins driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 73 South. The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop, but Robbins attempted to elude him, according to JCSO.

Robbins then drove off of the roadway and crashed into the wood line. A stop sign at Jerusalem Church Road and Highway 73 was damaged during that time.

JCSO said Robbins then ran from the scene, and the agency activated its K-9 Tracking Team. Robbins was located at a nearby residence, where he resisted arrest. During this time, deputies also found out that Robbins’ driver’s license had been expired since 2013.

Robbins was transported to Jackson Hospital to be treated for injuries before being transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility. JCSO said that more charges may be forthcoming in regards to the vehicle.

