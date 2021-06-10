Advertisement

JCSO arrests man who eluded police, crashed in woods, resisted arrest

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man early Wednesday morning after he...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man early Wednesday morning after he sped away from a deputy, crashed into a wood line, ran from the scene and resisted arrest.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man early Wednesday morning after he sped away from a deputy, crashed into a wood line, ran from the scene and resisted arrest.

Taquavius Timothy Eugene Robbins, 27, of Homestead was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified, resisting officer without violence, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle or property and reckless driving.

Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy with JCSO observed Robbins driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 73 South. The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop, but Robbins attempted to elude him, according to JCSO.

Robbins then drove off of the roadway and crashed into the wood line. A stop sign at Jerusalem Church Road and Highway 73 was damaged during that time.

JCSO said Robbins then ran from the scene, and the agency activated its K-9 Tracking Team. Robbins was located at a nearby residence, where he resisted arrest. During this time, deputies also found out that Robbins’ driver’s license had been expired since 2013.

Robbins was transported to Jackson Hospital to be treated for injuries before being transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility. JCSO said that more charges may be forthcoming in regards to the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Gayla White is found not guilty on April 21, 2021
Woman cleared of theft sues for $1 million
Dothan Police are responding to a report of a shooting having taken place on South Oates Street.
Dothan police respond to report of shooting

Latest News

Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
Demarques Antonio Ward (19) has been charged with attempted murder.
Arrest made in shooting on South Oates Street
Robert Ryan Gore turned himself in to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Pilot accused of recklessly flying over Gulf Coast Jam in custody
Dothan Police are responding to a report of a shooting having taken place on South Oates Street.
Dothan police respond to report of shooting