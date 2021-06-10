Advertisement

Georgia Peanut Commission holds photo contest

The Georgia Peanut Commission is holding a photo contest. (Source: WALB)
The Georgia Peanut Commission is holding a photo contest. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) is currently hosting a photo contest to fill the pages of the 2022 Georgia Peanut Calendar and you have the chance to have your photos selected.

The contest will end Oct. 1.

Photos will also be selected to be used in various promotional projects by GPC throughout the year.

Peanut farmers from across Georgia are encouraged to submit their best high-resolution photos of peanut production on their farm. Winning entries will be selected for each month of the calendar, as well as the cover page.

Some tips on choosing your photo include:

  • Making sure your photo is not offensive and avoids corporate logos
  • Making sure photos are taken in horizontal format
  • Selecting a photo that showcases what being a Georgia peanut farmer means to you

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan

Latest News

More than four years and 250 pounds later, Ponce De Leon High School Teacher Donna Hicks said...
Local high school teacher loses more than 250 lbs
Woman meets biological family in Montgomery
Woman meets biological family for the first time
Radish the Rabbit
Assisted living facility using ‘baby bunny therapy’ to help residents
New Vicksburg museum highlights Black people’s importance in the Civil War
New Vicksburg museum highlights Black people’s importance in the Civil War
“I never dreamed that at 58 years old I’d be going to my dad’s high school graduation,” said...
Mississippi army veteran receives his high school diploma at 84