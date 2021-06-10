Enterprise Fire Department receives new equipment from grant

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Enterprise Fire Department has made some big upgrades after getting a grant from the federal government.

The department recently received a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant for approximately $200,000 worth of equipment.

As a result, the department now has 32 new breathing packs and 64 new bottles completely replacing the old ones.

Interim fire chief Chris Davis says it would have taken some time to replace them on their own.

“That’ll be immensely helpful for us cost wise obviously as well as these packs being a lot more comfortable for the guys and just easier to use,” Davis said. “Very good packs and it’ll be definitely beneficial for the firefighters.”

The new packs and bottles are already equipped on fire trucks and being used.

