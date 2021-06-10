Dry for most this afternoon

SYNOPSIS –A calm start this morning, with mild temperatures in the 70s. We will rise into the upper 80s lower 90s for highs today. The northern half of the area might see a shower or two, but most will stay dry. Tomorrow a better chance for all of us to see the rain, that sticks around through morning hours on Saturday. The rest of the weekend looks a little drier and temperatures remain in the lower 90s. The start of next week rain chances return once again.

TODAY – Party cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain mainly in the morning. Low: 73° High: 91° 60%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 69° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.