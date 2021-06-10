Delta variant cases found in AL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Health experts in the United States are keeping an eye on new strains of the virus, specifically the Delta variant which was first identified in India.

Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says there are at least seven known cases of the variant in the state. ADPH says they are hoping to get federal money soon to increase genetic sequencing on coronavirus cases.

The Center of Disease Control says the new variant is one of interest.

“What we hope is that - it’s sort of a representative percentage, but it’s really hard to say since some of these variants spread more easily than other ones,” said Dr. Harris.

Dr. Harris says that there are a number of labs in the state already doing genetic sequencing of the COVID-19 virus, though, it’s not being done routinely. He says he’d like that to change.

