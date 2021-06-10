Decent rain chances the next few days

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers this afternoon will begin to taper off toward sunset. Temperatures overnight will drop to the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will bring another round of scattered showers and storms for the afternoon with temperatures climbing to lower 90s and upper 80s. More rain is possible Saturday morning before a boundary slides through, bringing drier conditions for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72. Winds SW 5 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scat’d PM showers. High near 90. Winds SW 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered storms. Low: 73° High: 89° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of storms. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, chance of storms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, chance of storms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, chance of showers. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of storms. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.