Dale County Schools awarded a nearly 1 million dollar grant

By Abby Nelson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Distance learning is on the rise for Dale County Schools, as they received a nearly one million dollar grant from the USDA Rural Utility Services.

94, 75 inch interactive touch screen panels will be given to the schools through these grants. Allowing classrooms of all grade levels the chance to take virtual field trips, take part in distance learning and even professional development for the teachers, putting the value of education at the forefront.

“This opportunity takes our students outside the physical realms of the classroom and opens up doors to them regional statewide nationally internationally just to have access to ideas and materials that we would not be able to offer within the brick and mortars of the building,” said Lisa Welch – Career Tech Director for Dale County Schools

These panels were installed late this school year, however, teachers will be receiving training at the beginning of next school year to put the panels to use in daily classroom functions. Dale County Schools also has plans to apply for this grant again in the future.

