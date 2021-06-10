Country star Dustin Lynch to kick off Wild Adventures summer concert season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Concert season at Wild Adventures Theme Park is making a comeback after a nearly two-year long hiatus, according to a press release sent by the park.

Platinum-selling country artist Dustin Lynch will be kicking off the season at their All-Star Amphitheater on June 12 at 8 p.m.

“Big name concerts have been part of the Wild Adventures experience since we opened to the public in 1996,” said Marketing Communications Manager Adam Floyd in the press release. “We know how important it is to our guests, and we couldn’t be happier to bring live music back to South Georgia and North Florida.”

Wild Adventures’ concert series will continue throughout the summer with performances by World Classic Rockers, for KING & COUNTRY, Train, Bill Engvall, ZZ Top and Skillet.

The concert and every performance and event in the 2021 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or a season pass.

