ADPH: There are cases of people getting extra COVID-19 vaccine shots, how often it’s happening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state department of health reports cases of people getting third COVID-19 shots even though it’s not authorized.

The issue was not happening very often, according to State Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers. She said the state knew of at least five instances where someone had gotten a third shot.

Landers said all the cases were reported as mistakes, where the person got a shot in another state and somehow got two more in Alabama.

Although Alabama uses a vaccine tracking system it’s not connected to other states, so it’s difficult to catch the mistake right away.

The tracking system may also have a delay for in-state vaccinations because it takes time to load the information into the system after shots are administered.

With incentives being offered to spur more interest in vaccines, it’s not too far-fetched to think about people going back for more shots in hopes of getting perks.

Landers said it’s not recommended to take that risk.

“It’s not [approved] under the EUA. It’s not necessarily harmful because at some point we expect people to get a booster shot at some point which will be a third Pfizer to Moderna,” Landers explained.

There’s no data showing any adverse reactions, Landers said.

