750 pickleball players competing for national championship in Hoover

By Christina Chambers
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - From 8 to 80-years-old, the nation’s best pickleball players are competing for a national championship in Hoover.

This week, the Finley Center at the Hoover Met Complex is hosting the first-ever USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships. More than 750 players from across the country are playing for a gold medal. On Wednesday, the age group 60 plus competed on all the courts.

“To see people from the ages of 8 to 88-years-old and above and to be out here, it’s absolutely fantastic. I love to see people moving and having fun at what they’re doing, great activity, great sport, a lot of fun,” said E.J. Brophy, General Manager of the Finley Center.

The USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships will continue through Saturday. The event is free to the public.

