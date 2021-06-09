Seminole fans feeling World Series excitement from Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cinderella run for the Florida State softball team has all of Tallahassee buzzing.

During Tuesday night’s first game of the Women’s College World Series Championship Series, an 8-4 FSU win over Oklahoma, nearly every bar and restaurant in town had the game on and highlighted how women’s sports can also draw in the crowds.

With every crack of the bat, and there were a lot of the for the Tribe on Tuesday, it seemed FSU fans have a special place in their heart for a softball team known to make special things happen.

Almost everyone at Island Wing Company Tuesday night was there for one reason.

“The excitement the girls bring, I love it. They’re ready to go,” said FSU fan Michael GIllespie, who says this week has been like deja vu, bringing back memories of the 2018 championship squad.

Other fans love the team’s palpable passion.

“I mean they’re just a really solid team,” explained John Robinson. “You can tell they watch them play, they look out for each other.

It’s proof yet again that it doesn’t have to be football or men’s basketball to draw a crowd.

But, after a World Series filled with delays and late-night scheduling snafus, some are advocating for change, including the leader of the FSU program.

“We’ve got a really good game,” Lonni Alameda said a few days ago. “When we have something so great, we got to protect it and take care of it. That conversation needs to start happening. Now that I’ve lived it, I can help that conversation move along.”

She’s not the only coach bringing up these concerns: And that’s notable, according to FSU Sports Management Professor Jeffrey James.

“It is important because people aren’t paying attention, or they don’t know. I think with women’s sports, they just don’t know,” he explained.

Addressing inequities in the game is a long-term project.

The short term: Take down the Sooners. With, of course, some help from home.

James added that softball isn’t the only women’s sport that gets a lot of hype in town: Of course, the FSU women’s basketball team plays at a high level, not to mention the soccer team, who once again nearly won it all this season.

