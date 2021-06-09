Pride flags won’t make appearances on U.S. military bases

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pride flags at U.S. military bases will continue to be banned, even during Pride Month.

The ban was put into place last July by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper. It states the display or depiction of unofficial flags is prohibited on military bases.

Last week, the Pentagon made an announcement upholding the decision.

Press Secretary John Kirby spoke with reporters on the policy, saying, “...this in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people of the LGBTQ+ community, personnel in and out of uniform who serve in this department. We’re proud of them.”

Kirby continued to say, “This was really more about the potential for – an exception in this case about the potential for other challenges that could arise from that exception – that specific exception, and it was really about that than anything else.”

