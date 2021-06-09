Advertisement

Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On the heels of the recent chase that went through multiple Georgia counties, Georgia State Patrol explained chase protocols.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, it is important for citizens to remember that, under Georgia law, it requires drivers to yield to the right side of the road when being approached by an emergency vehicle.

Regardless if it is a police car, ambulance, or fire truck, yielding to the right side of the roadway allows the emergency operator to respond quickly to a situation so that requires immediate attention end quote.

In reference to the high speed chase from Tuesday, officials say if the situation is a vehicle pursuit, yielding to the right side of the roadway allows the violator and law enforcement to pass your location so you don’t become involved in the incident as an innocent bystander.

