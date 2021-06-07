Advertisement

Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida’s Miami-Dade County say a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were fatally shot and three others were wounded by the woman’s boyfriend.

It happened early Monday at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base south of Miami.

News outlets report the 42-year-old man later killed himself as officers tried to negotiate with him outside the apartment.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in stable condition.

An 18-year-old was being treated for his injuries but a condition wasn’t available.

Police didn’t release additional information. An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elba Elementary School principal charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident on June 5, 2021.
Elba principal charged after head on collision
Doctors: Natural immunity could be wearing off
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon
14-year-old Aaron Snayn Krantz of Enterprise was last seen on Thursday, June 3rd.
Missing Enterprise teen located
Unidentified female’s body found in Dale County, sheriff’s office says
Jatavion Craig was arrested in Eufaula on May 3, 2021 and extradited back to Lee County Florida...
Florida beach shooting suspect arrested in Eufaula

Latest News

Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi
Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi
Holmes County man reportedly shoots son twice
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-07
Scattered showers through the afternoon today
Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title