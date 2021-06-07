Hurricane Names

Tropical cyclones are given names to help simplify communication between forecasters and the public regarding watches and warnings.

There are six lists of names used in rotation and re-cycled every six years so, the 2021 list will be used again in 2027.

One name for each letter of the alphabet is selected, except for Q, U and Z. For Atlantic Ocean hurricanes, the names may be French, Spanish or English, since these are the major languages bordering the Atlantic Ocean where the storms occur.

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Ana Alex Arlene Alberto Andrea Arthur Bill Bonnie Bret Beryl Barry Bertha Claudette Colin Cindy Chris Chantal Cristobal Danny Danielle Don Debby Dexter Dolly Elsa Earl Emily Ernesto Erin Edouard Fred Fiona Franklin Francine Fernand Fay Grace Gaston Gert Gordon Gabrielle Gonzalo Henri Hermine Harold Helene Humberto Hanna Ida Ian Idalia Isaac Imelda Isaias Julian Julia Jose Joyce Jerry Josephine Kate Karl Katia Kirk Karen Kyle Larry Lisa Lee Leslie Lorenzo Leah Mindy Martin Margot Milton Melissa Marco Nicholas Nicole Nigel Nadine Nestor Nana Odette Owen Ophelia Oscar Olga Omar Peter Paula Philippe Patty Pablo Paulette Rose Richard Rina Rafael Rebekah Rene Sam Shary Sean Sara Sebastien Sally Teresa Tobias Tammy Tony Tanya Teddy Victor Virginie Vince Valerie Van Vicky Wanda Walter Whitney William Wendy Wilfred

Here is a pronunciation guide for the Atlantic basin names.

Before the formal start of naming, tropical cyclones were named after the places, objects, or saints’ feast days on which they occurred.

The credit for the first usage of personal names for weather systems is given to an Australian government meteorologist Clement Wragge, who named systems between 1887 and 1907.

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center.

At first, the lists consisted of only female names; however, since 1979, the lists alternate between male and female names.

Until 2021, if all of the names on the annual name list were used, additional tropical or subtropical storms would be named with Greek letters. In March 2021, the WMO announced any additional storms will receive a name from an auxiliary list, to avoid confusion caused by the Greek letter names.

Auxillary List AdriaHeath Heath Orlanda Braylen Isla Pax Caridad Jacobus Ronin Deshawn Kenzie Sophie EmeryLucio Lucio Tayshaun Foster Makayla Viviana Gemma Nolan Will

There are different lists of names for different ocean areas around the world.

So who decides what names are used each year? The World Meteorological Organization uses six lists in rotation. The same lists are reused every six years. The lists only change when there is a hurricane that is so devastating, the name is retired and another name replaces it.

Retired Hurricane Names

1954 - Carol 1967 - Beulah 1988 - Joan 1999 - Lenny 2005 - Rita 2016 - Matthew 1954 - Hazel 1968 - Edna 1989 - Hugo 2000 - Keith 2005 - Stan 2016 - Otto 1955 - Connie 1969 - Camille 1990 - Diana 2001 - Allison 2005 - Wilma 2017 - Harvey 1955 - Diane 1970 - Celia 1990 - Klaus 2001 - Iris 2007 - Noel 2017 - Irma 1955 - Ione 1972 - Agnes 1991 - Bob 2001 - Michelle 2007 - Felix 2017 - Maria 1955 - Janet 1974 - Carmen 1992 - Andrew 2002 - Isidore 2007 - Dean 2017 - Nate 1957 - Audrey 1974 - Fifi 1995 - Luis 2002 - Lili 2008 - Paloma 2018 - Florence 1960 - Donna 1975 - Eloise 1995 - Marilyn 2003 - Fabian 2008 - Gustav 2018 - Michael 1961 - Carla 1977 - Anita 1995 - Opal 2003 - Isabel 2008 - Ike 2019 - Dorian 1961 - Hattie 1979 - David 1995 - Roxanne 2003 - Juan 2010 - Igor 2020 - Laura 1963 - Flora 1979 - Frederic 1996 - Cesar 2004 - Charley 2010 - Thomas 2020 - Eta 1964 - Cleo 1980 - Allen 1996 - Fran 2004 - Frances 2011 - Irene 2020 - Iota 1964 - Dora 1983 - Alicia 1996 - Hortense 2004 - Ivan 2012 - Sandy 1964 - Hilda 1985 - Elena 1998 - Georges 2004 - Jeanne 2013 - Ingrid 1965 - Betsy 1985 - Gloria 1998 - Mitch 2005 - Dennis 2015 - Erika 1966 - Inez 1988 - Gilbert 1999 - Floyd 2005 - Katrina 2015 - Joaquin

