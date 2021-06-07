Advertisement

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A over pride support

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.(WPVI)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is taking a swipe at fast-food rival Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant tweeted it is donating 40 cents from every one of its new chicken sandwiches to the Human Rights Campaign this Pride month, and then added, “even on Sunday.”

That’s a one-two punch at Chick-fil-A.

Due to the chain’s devout Christian ownership, all Chick-fil-A locations are famously closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A has a troubled history with the queer community after CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against same-sex marriage in 2012.

The company also made large donations to groups that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

Chick-fil-A has since ended those contributions, though as recently as 2018, Cathy reiterated his position against same-sex marriage, claiming that doesn’t make him “anti-gay.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Bradford is Miss Alabama 2021
Lauren Bradford crowned Miss Alabama 2021
The Trojan Marketplace is one of the newest economic development in Troy.
New businesses continue to come to Troy
Police tape.
At least 10 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving

Latest News

FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
UK’s Johnson delays lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
Easing of pandemic lockdown in England delayed until July 19
There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge