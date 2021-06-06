Wet Start to the New Week Possible

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers with an occasional rumble of thunder have provided some heat relief to several communities around the Wiregrass this afternoon. Even better rain chances will be on the way for Monday, then rain chances will gradually decrease through the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Rain ending, then mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds S at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

