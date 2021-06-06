Advertisement

Wet Start to the New Week Possible

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers with an occasional rumble of thunder have provided some heat relief to several communities around the Wiregrass this afternoon. Even better rain chances will be on the way for Monday, then rain chances will gradually decrease through the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Rain ending, then mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds S at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Elba Elementary School principal charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident on June 5, 2021.
Elba principal charged after head on collision
Doctors: Natural immunity could be wearing off
COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon
14-year-old Aaron Snayn Krantz of Enterprise was last seen on Thursday, June 3rd.
Missing Enterprise teen located
Unidentified female’s body found in Dale County, sheriff’s office says
Jatavion Craig was arrested in Eufaula on May 3, 2021 and extradited back to Lee County Florida...
Florida beach shooting suspect arrested in Eufaula

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-07
Scattered showers through the afternoon today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-07
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-07
Mostly cloudy skies continue to stick around. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, June 5, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Dry Today, Rain on the Way