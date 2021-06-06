Advertisement

Missing Enterprise teen located

14-year-old Aaron Snayn Krantz of Enterprise was last seen on Thursday, June 3rd.
14-year-old Aaron Snayn Krantz of Enterprise was last seen on Thursday, June 3rd.(Enterprise Police Department)
By Justin Walker
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
UPDATE: Monday morning the Enterprise Police Department said they’ve located Aaron Krantz.

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing person.

EPD says 14-year-old Aaron Snayn Krantz of Enterprise was last seen on Thursday, June 3rd. Krantz was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shirt, and a backpack.

Krantz is described as 5′9″, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and brown or strawberry colored hair.

His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Aaron Krantz, please contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

