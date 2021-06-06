Elba principal charged after head on collision

Coffee County, Ala. (WTVY) -The principal of Elba Elementary School is jailed for her involvement in a head on collision that left that left three others hospitalized.

Debra Johnson Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident and is held without bond, per Geneva County Jail records. Other charges are possible.

“Strickland fled the crash scene on foot and was later apprehended approximately one mile (away),” stated a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Division Highway Patrol Division.

Strickland’s car, per that release, crossed the center lane of Alabama Highway 87 near Samson and struck a SUV driven by 43-year old Wendy M. Smith of Owensboro, Kentucky. Smith and two others in her vehicle suffered undisclosed injuries.

Strickland has been with Elba’s school system since 2007. Her bio reveals she spent several years as a teacher before assuming her current duties from which she has been removed.

In a statement to News 4 Elba Superintendent Chris Moseley said, pending further investigation, he has placed Strickland on administrative leave, effective immediately.

He also named Kenya Martin, the school’s counselor, as Elba Elementary School interim principal.

This story updated to reflect comments from Superintendent Moseley and updated again to include information from ALEA troopers.

