Former Alabama Gov. John Patterson dies at 99

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama Attorney General and Governor John Patterson has died, his daughter, Barbara Patterson Scholl, confirmed. He was 99-years-old.

Scholl said he died peacefully at his home Friday night surrounded by family and friends.

“I am sending my prayers to the family and loved ones of former Governor John Patterson as they mourn his passing,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

A native of Tallapoosa County, Patterson served as the state’s attorney general from 1955 to 1959 and became the governor in 1959 and served until 1963.

His father, Albert Patterson, won the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 1954 while trying to clean up Phenix City, which was controlled by the mob. However, Albert Patterson was murdered in Phenix City in June. John Patterson assumed the nomination and won.

In 1958, John Patterson ran for governor and won. During his term, he was known for his pro-segregation stance during the civil rights era. He ran for a second term in 1966 but lost to Gov. Lurleen Wallace.

He was later appointed to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, where he served from 1984 until his retirement in 1997.

The family is in the process of making arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.