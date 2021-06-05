Advertisement

Dry Today, Rain on the Way

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – After a dry start to the weekend, we’ll see those rain chances on the way back for the end of the weekend and the start of the new work week. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday, then the rain becomes more numerous and widespread on Monday. Rain chances will be back on the decrease through the middle to end of the week. As rain chances decrease, highs will be back on the increase. Warmer air moves back in by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few stray showers possible. Low near 70°. Winds light WNW, turning ESE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 72°. Winds ESE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 foot.

