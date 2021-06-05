COVID-19 ‘natural immunity’ could be coming to an end soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you had COVID-19, odds are you developed natural immunity afterwards. But how long does that last?

Millions of people have fully recovered from COVID in the U.S, but the timing of their natural immunity may be coming to an end in the next few months.

“Some studies say six months. Some studies say eight months. Some say a year. So if you look at December, and you fast forward six months, that’s when we may start seeing waning natural immunity,” Dr. David Hicks, deputy health officer with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.

Initially, researchers thought natural immunity after COVID-19 would last two to three months, but studies now show that it could last eight months or more. When the time is up though, you could be susceptible to catching COVID-19 again unless you get vaccinated to provide immunity says Dr. Hicks.

We are seeing low COVID-19 cases. Hicks believes that’s from a combination of natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity.

“At some point, the natural immunity will wane and go away and if you didn’t get a vaccine then things may flare up again. This is not a scare tactic. I’m just telling you this is the science about it,” Hicks said.

Hicks says if you got COVID-19 a while back and are not vaccinated yet, then he doesn’t want you sitting on the fence about getting a shot.

“I don’t want you to roll the dice. That’s why I say get the vaccine. That boosts your immune system for more prolonged protection,” Hicks said.

For people who are vaccinated, Dr. Hicks says we’re going to start hearing more about booster shots at some point. Right now, a trial is underway in the U.S. looking at the impacts of mix and match booster shots.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.