ADPH no longer updating COVID-19 dashboard daily

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health continues to show that coronavirus cases are down in the state. At the pandemic’s peak on December 28, there were 6,819 Alabamians infected with COVID-19, 100 were positive this past Thursday.

These stats come directly from the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, and because cases are down, ADPH says it will no longer update the website daily.

“The data is still extremely important,” Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said. “It’s very, very urgent that we document what’s going on in our state.”

With cases, hospitalizations and deaths down, Landers says virus related data will now be updated three days a week.

“This really gives us a opportunity to look at where we are with our dashboard and make some further adjustments.”

Presumed recoveries will no longer be posted.

“We knew that we had had some reinfection cases, and we have had some persons who had COVID-19 that subsequently had long term side effects.”

While cases are down, Landers says Alabama is still not in the clear.

“That is huge progress, and we’re very, very pleased at that,” she said. “However, if we look at our vaccine rate, and we look just like around 30% or so of Alabamians being fully vaccinated. That is just not enough for us to be able to get this pandemic behind us.”

Landers said the fate of the state is in the public’s hands.

“The more people we have vaccinated, the more people we have that have immunity to this virus, the better off we will be,” she added

The public can search nearby vaccine clinics on the COVID-19 dashboard. Changes to the website will go into effect Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.