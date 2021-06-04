Woman meets biological family for the first time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Falisha Riaye says the one thing that was always missing in her life was knowing her biological family.

“I literally would see families on Thanksgiving or my friends, who would invite me over. And I would look at the family dynamic and the fun, and I didn’t have that,” Riaye said.

Until now. On Saturday, she met her biological family for the very first time thanks to the help of technology.

“It started with doing a swab with Ancestry DNA about two years ago,” nephew Cleve Carter said.

Riaye was a match and she reached out to Carter this week through an email.

He began to connect the dots and learned from his father that Riaye’s maiden name matched his grandmother’s.

“When he emailed me and said you’re about to get a call from your brother, and I’m your nephew. And I was like, ‘Really, I got a nephew?’ So my Monday morning was great,” Riaye said.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for real because I didn’t know, and I’m just happy that we are together now,” sister Veronica Laster said.

The family says Riaye reconnecting with them is not the end of a chapter, but only the beginning.

“I loved her when I didn’t see her so, you know I’m loving her even more now,” Laster said.

“It gives us an identity to know our family to know where we come from, and where we are going,” Carter said.

Riaye is excited about this new beginning.

“I’m looking forward to making some fun memories with my family and celebrating family. I’m looking forward to that now.”

She will meet her brother for the first time next week.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/29/woman-meets-biological-family-first-time/

