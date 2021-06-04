Unidentified female’s body found in Dale County, sheriff’s office says

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation has been opened after the Dale County Sheriff’s Office found a body Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 8000 block of South County Road 20 on a suspicious circumstances call around 1:30 p.m. On scene, law enforcement found the remains of an unidentified female.

Detectives said the remains “appeared to be in the advanced stages of decomposition” and requested help from the Dothan Police Department’s Crime Scene Technicians and the FBI.

The remains will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification.

The sheriff’s office is asking any residents who may have seen a female in the area of Woodham’s Bridge within the last few weeks, or if they have any other information that could provide an ID, to call 334-774-2335.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/06/04/unidentified-females-body-found-dale-county-sheriffs-office-says/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.