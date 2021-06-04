Troy’s Gemma Finch running towards a national title

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One Troy University Track and Field athlete is running her way to the NCAA Championships.

Senior Gemma Finch will represent Troy in Oregon next week in hopes of bringing home a national title.

Finch qualified for the 800 meter national championships after setting a new school record in the NCAA semifinals in Jacksonville. Her time of 2:02.81 beat the previous school record, set by herself, by nearly three seconds.

That time was good enough to snag the 12th qualifying spot in Eugene.

Finch has been spending the afternoons training on campus before she leaves for Oregon on Sunday and is ready to compete against the best on the biggest stage.

“I’m so excited and I know the team is as well,” said Finch. “The support has been amazing. To be able to go to Eugene, Oregon. There’s so much history at that track. We want to get in that final. It’s the same that it was a regionals about surviving and advancing. We got the job done there and that’s what we want to do up there. We’ll see how it goes, but we want to be in that final.”

