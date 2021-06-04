Advertisement

Marshall seeks second term as Alabama attorney general

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced he is running for a second term as the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Marshall made the announcement Thursday in Montgomery.

Marshall pointed to his participation in lawsuits against the Biden administration, including those over energy policy. Marshall also derided what he called lawlessness across the country.

He was appointed to the office in 2017 by then-Gov. Robert Bentley and won the office in the 2018 election after defeating former Attorney General Troy King in the GOP runoff and Joe Siegelman, the son of former Gov. Don Siegelman in the general election.

