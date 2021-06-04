Florida beach shooting suspect arrested in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect who was wanted after a Memorial Day shooting on a Florida beach has been arrested in Eufaula.

The Eufaula Police Department took Jatavion Kanijal Craig Adams into custody Thursday morning and turned him over to the Lee County Florida Sheriff’s Office after he waived extradition.

Adams was flown back to Florida to face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for the unlawful discharge of a firearm. More charges are being considered.

Adams was wanted following a shooting incident on a crowded beach in Fort Myers Beach on Monday, which was recorded on video by multiple beachgoers.

Lee County Florida Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Craig did not live in the Fort Myers area but has family there.

As for a motive, the sheriff said the shooting happened after a verbal altercation.

