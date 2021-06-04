Enterprise Board of Education names new superintendent of ECS

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Enterprise Board of Education held a special called board meeting tonight to appoint the new superintendent of Enterprise City Schools.

The board appointed a very familiar face as Dr. Zel Thomas will soon be the next superintendent dropping the assistant from his current title.

Dr. Thomas said it was humbling once he realized the board had appointed him as the next superintendent.

He said he feels like he has a lot more to give to the school system.

Thomas arrived at Enterprise City Schools as a principal of Pinedale Elementary after a few trips in other districts around the Wiregrass.

News 4 asked him if 16 years ago he ever saw this day coming, “I didn’t have any aspirations of being at central office at that time and I knew maybe eventually I would and so I started thinking you know as I get here how much more I can do an offer from that position,” Thomas said.

News 4 also spoke with board president Rodrick Caldwell, and he said Thomas’ years spent with the school system was a key factor in the decision along with a touching email he received from a former student of Dr. Thomas’ calling him a role model.

“That makes it easy for us,” Caldwell said. “Dr. Zel Thomas is a good man and is a really good man and he’s going to take our school system to another level, and we appreciate the people supporting us.”

Dr. Thomas will officially take over as superintendent on July 1st giving him just under a month before dropping the assistant portion of his title something he says will take some time getting used to.

The system still has a few hires to make in the central office before the 2021-2022 school year starts.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.