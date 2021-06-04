Dothan Country Club continues preparations for Future Masters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another big event coming to Dothan this summer is right around the corner.

The 72nd annual Press Thornton Future Masters is less than three weeks out from taking place at the Dothan Country Club and the course is coming along nicely.

Golf course superintendent Steven Smith says he and his crew have been putting in work on the course since April in preparation for this tournament.

After a cold and damp early spring, Smith is happy to see some warmer temperatures, but says the only thing missing now is some rain to help grow the rough.

With the tournament fast approaching, this next few weeks will be crucial for Smith and his crew to have the DCC at top level playing conditions.

“We want the tees, fairways, and roughs to be in tournament shape,” said Smith. “We want firm, fast fairways, tight playing surfaces on the tees. We want the rough grown up for this tournament to make the golf course a little tougher. We just want everything to be pristine. A little bit of rain will help us get nice and greened up and get some good definition on the golf course. It will show well for all the spectators and be a good challenge for the players.”

