DeSantis announces 2021 python hunt dates

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis announced the dates for the states annual python hunt.

Last year, a record number of pythons were captured.

The python challenge takes place annually, with hunters scouting more than 130,000 acres of state parks and the big cypress national preserve.

The governor says reducing the invasive species population goes hand-in-hand with the Everglades restoration.

“These things will eat everything, and we spend all this money and want to do all this stuff to restore-but if they’re running rough shot over all the other species, that’s not what we want,” Governor DeSantis said.

The hunt begins on July 9 and closes on July 14.

More than 13,000 pythons have been removed from the state since the program was implemented in 2000.

