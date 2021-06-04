Advertisement

Countdown to the Alabama State Games

Some competitions get underway this weekend.
(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Games, are an annual Olympic-style sporting event for the state of Alabama. The 2021 Alabama State Games XXXVIII sports will be played throughout the Wiregrass. Each year The Games bring thousands of athletes, coaches, and parents from all areas of Alabama and beyond. Medal winners from the Alabama State games are qualified to compete in eligible sports at the State Games of America.

The venues for this year’s games will be located in Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, Daleville, and Fort Rucker on June 11-13, 2021.

All Alabama residents, college students and military personnel who’ve lived in Alabama for at least 30 days prior to the day of competition and meet the specific requirements for their specific sport of interest, can compete.

The 2021 Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, June 11 at the National Peanut Fairgrounds. The ceremony starts at 7:30 PM and is free to the public. The Opening Ceremony has all the pageantry of the international Olympics Opening Ceremony including a parade of athletes, fireworks, and music performances. The Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony will be televised across the state by Alabama Public Television.

Several sports are already beginning competition before the Opening Ceremony. Golf, karate, mountain biking & shotgun events will be held on June 4th and 5th. Registration is still open for many of the competitions and some offer day-of signup for entrants. For more info go to the Alabama State Games website.

SportDate-TimeLocation
4v4 VolleyballJune 12, 8 AMCulpepper Park, Daleville
5K RaceJune 12, 7 AMEd Lisenby Lake, Ozark
ArcheryJune 12, 8:30 AMEastgate Park, Dothan
BaseballJune 11-13Eagle Stadium, Ozark
BasketballJune 12, 8 AMCarroll HS & DA Smith Middle School, Ozark
Baton TwirlingJune 12, 8 AMDothan Civic Center
BMX RacingJune 12, 10 AM & June 13, NoonWestgate Park, Dothan
BowlingJune 12, 8 AMPatricia Lanes, Dothan
Disc GolfJune 12, 7:45 AMEastgate Park Disc Golf Course, Dothan
GolfJune 4, NoonHighland Oaks, Dothan
GymnasticsJune 12-13, 8 AMUnited Gymanstics and Cheer, Dothan
KarateJune 5, 8 AMEnterprise HS Gym
Mountain BikingJune 5, 8 AMForever Wild Trails at Beaver Creek, Dothan
Ninja ChallengeJune 12Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, Dothan
PickleballJune 11-13, 8 AMRidgecrest Baptist Church, Wiregrass Memorial Park & Eastgate Park, Dothan
Shooting SportsJune 5 - Shotgun
June 12 - Pistol, Rifle, BB Gun		Fort Rucker Skeet Club, Tri-State Gun Club, Daleville & Enterprise HS JROTC
SoccerJune 12-13, 8:30 AMWestgate Soccer Complex, Dothan
SwimmingJune 12, 8 AMDothan Aquatics at Westgate Park, Dothan
TaekwondoJune 12, 8 AMOzark Civic Center
TennisJune 11-13Westgate Tennis Center, Dothan
Track & FieldJune 12, 7 AMEnterprise HS
WrestlingJune 11, 10 AM & June 12, 8:30 AMDothan Preparatory School

The Alabama State Games are part of a nationwide network of state games with a national organization called the National Congress of State Games. The state games programs began in the early 1980s as part of a grass roots effort to get more athletes involved and aware of Olympic sports and to encourage them to possibly pursue participating in the Olympic Games.

The Inaugural State Games competition was held in 1983 on the campus of Auburn University and featured 600 athletes competing in four different sports. In 2012, ASF Foundation’s 30th Anniversary State Games showcased more than 6,000 athletes competing in 25 different sports and over 100 sporting events, making it the state’s largest annual multi-sport event for youth and adults.

