Countdown to the Alabama State Games

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Games, are an annual Olympic-style sporting event for the state of Alabama. The 2021 Alabama State Games XXXVIII sports will be played throughout the Wiregrass. Each year The Games bring thousands of athletes, coaches, and parents from all areas of Alabama and beyond. Medal winners from the Alabama State games are qualified to compete in eligible sports at the State Games of America.

The venues for this year’s games will be located in Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, Daleville, and Fort Rucker on June 11-13, 2021.

All Alabama residents, college students and military personnel who’ve lived in Alabama for at least 30 days prior to the day of competition and meet the specific requirements for their specific sport of interest, can compete.

The 2021 Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, June 11 at the National Peanut Fairgrounds. The ceremony starts at 7:30 PM and is free to the public. The Opening Ceremony has all the pageantry of the international Olympics Opening Ceremony including a parade of athletes, fireworks, and music performances. The Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony will be televised across the state by Alabama Public Television.

Several sports are already beginning competition before the Opening Ceremony. Golf, karate, mountain biking & shotgun events will be held on June 4th and 5th. Registration is still open for many of the competitions and some offer day-of signup for entrants. For more info go to the Alabama State Games website.

Sport Date-Time Location 4v4 Volleyball June 12, 8 AM Culpepper Park, Daleville 5K Race June 12, 7 AM Ed Lisenby Lake, Ozark Archery June 12, 8:30 AM Eastgate Park, Dothan Baseball June 11-13 Eagle Stadium, Ozark Basketball June 12, 8 AM Carroll HS & DA Smith Middle School, Ozark Baton Twirling June 12, 8 AM Dothan Civic Center BMX Racing June 12, 10 AM & June 13, Noon Westgate Park, Dothan Bowling June 12, 8 AM Patricia Lanes, Dothan Disc Golf June 12, 7:45 AM Eastgate Park Disc Golf Course, Dothan Golf June 4, Noon Highland Oaks, Dothan Gymnastics June 12-13, 8 AM United Gymanstics and Cheer, Dothan Karate June 5, 8 AM Enterprise HS Gym Mountain Biking June 5, 8 AM Forever Wild Trails at Beaver Creek, Dothan Ninja Challenge June 12 Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, Dothan Pickleball June 11-13, 8 AM Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Wiregrass Memorial Park & Eastgate Park, Dothan Shooting Sports June 5 - Shotgun

June 12 - Pistol, Rifle, BB Gun Fort Rucker Skeet Club, Tri-State Gun Club, Daleville & Enterprise HS JROTC Soccer June 12-13, 8:30 AM Westgate Soccer Complex, Dothan Swimming June 12, 8 AM Dothan Aquatics at Westgate Park, Dothan Taekwondo June 12, 8 AM Ozark Civic Center Tennis June 11-13 Westgate Tennis Center, Dothan Track & Field June 12, 7 AM Enterprise HS Wrestling June 11, 10 AM & June 12, 8:30 AM Dothan Preparatory School

The Alabama State Games are part of a nationwide network of state games with a national organization called the National Congress of State Games. The state games programs began in the early 1980s as part of a grass roots effort to get more athletes involved and aware of Olympic sports and to encourage them to possibly pursue participating in the Olympic Games.

The Inaugural State Games competition was held in 1983 on the campus of Auburn University and featured 600 athletes competing in four different sports. In 2012, ASF Foundation’s 30th Anniversary State Games showcased more than 6,000 athletes competing in 25 different sports and over 100 sporting events, making it the state’s largest annual multi-sport event for youth and adults.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.