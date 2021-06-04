City of Dothan clarifies social media post on neighborhood associations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan made a post regarding neighborhood associations and it led to confusion within the community.

The city isn’t asking communities to make HOA’s or collect individual homeowner’s information but rather if neighborhoods want to make an association to help provide a voice for their area it is encouraged.

If a group doesn’t already exist it is encouraged that you to get to know your neighbors and form one.

They’ve created a Neighborhood Association Registration Form for all existing and future associations.

The goal is to create an avenue for communities to voice their concerns and create a neighborhood liaison.

Vincent Vincent, the Community Relations Officer for the City of Dothan said, “What this really is it’s a communication piece between the city and the community to where we can communicate more directly with neighborhoods to put out important information about weather and roads and so forth.”

This program also allows for a competitive grant process where the city will put money aside for neighborhoods to apply for funding to go towards landscaping, signs or other neighborhood improvements.

All HOA’s are neighborhood associations but not all neighborhood associations have to be HOA’s.

The city is setting up a speakers bureau of department heads who can go share their expertise on topics that interest the neighborhood association.

