Another day of low rain chances

SYNOPSIS – Nice calm start to the day, this afternoon will be much of the same like we have seen all week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and some will get lucky and see a shower or two before the day is over. Rain chances remain on the low end as we head into the weekend, but better rain chances come to start the next week on Monday. Temperatures overall stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 87°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds Light WSW

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds S at 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 88° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 92°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 93°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 Foot.

